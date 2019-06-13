UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Corrupt Past Ruling Elite Mar Country's Image Globally: Omar Sarfaraz

Umer Jamshaid 2 hours ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 03:55 PM

Corrupt past ruling elite mar country's image globally: Omar Sarfaraz

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Information Secretary Omar Sarfaraz Cheema has said that the notorious corrupt ruling elite of the past marred the country's image globally

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Information Secretary Omar Sarfaraz Cheema has said that the notorious corrupt ruling elite of the past marred the country's image globally.

"The corrupt ruling elite of the past has marred country's image globally", he said adding that after being rejected by the nation for their checkered history, the bunch of plunderers seeks to instigate chaos in the country said a statement issued by PTI Central Media Department here Thursday.

He said the nation would not compromise on its honor and integrity anymore.

He added that the conspiracy to pressurize and malign state institutions under democracy's cover would eventually come to naught.

Reiterating government's commitment towards accountability, Omar Sarfaraz Cheema said that those plundered the country would spend their lives in jails.

Moreover, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is recognized by the world as a man of honor for his honesty and patriotism and there is a paradigm shift in world's perspective about Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Democracy Man Media Government

Recent Stories

Afghan President Hopes for Peace Despite Tense Sit ..

4 minutes ago

Being overweight doubles blood pressure risk in ki ..

4 minutes ago

WSSP hold awareness walk on cleanliness, clean dri ..

4 minutes ago

Mirwaiz forum expresses concern over bloodshed in ..

4 minutes ago

Iran's top leader rules out talks with U.S.

4 minutes ago

Senate body for protecting endangered languages

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.