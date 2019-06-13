Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Information Secretary Omar Sarfaraz Cheema has said that the notorious corrupt ruling elite of the past marred the country's image globally

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Information Secretary Omar Sarfaraz Cheema has said that the notorious corrupt ruling elite of the past marred the country's image globally.

"The corrupt ruling elite of the past has marred country's image globally", he said adding that after being rejected by the nation for their checkered history, the bunch of plunderers seeks to instigate chaos in the country said a statement issued by PTI Central Media Department here Thursday.

He said the nation would not compromise on its honor and integrity anymore.

He added that the conspiracy to pressurize and malign state institutions under democracy's cover would eventually come to naught.

Reiterating government's commitment towards accountability, Omar Sarfaraz Cheema said that those plundered the country would spend their lives in jails.

Moreover, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is recognized by the world as a man of honor for his honesty and patriotism and there is a paradigm shift in world's perspective about Pakistan.