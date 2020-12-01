Corrupt PDM cabal spreading virus through public meetings: SACM

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Tuesday said the corrupt Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) cabal was spreading coronavirus through their public meetings.

In a statement issued here, she said that an unnatural union of 11 miscellaneous parties was showing sheer enmity with the people. She said the opposition's narrative was limited to plunder and minting money.

The real designs of those who raise the slogan of giving respect to vote were to accept their ill-gotten money, she said.

She asserted that the days of looters were numbered and those who put the lives of the people in danger have no right to politics. The rise in corona cases is due to the meetings of the unscrupulous gang, she added.

While giving details of the latest corona situation in the province, she said the number of active corona patients was 17,941 while 543 confirmed cases had been reported, 45 had died and 15,356 tested during the last 24 hours. So far, 1,995,667 have been tested and out of 119,578, 98601 have recovered. A total of 3036 patients have died in Punjab, she added.