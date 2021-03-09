President, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), northern Sindh, Mubeen Khan Jatoi has said the PTI Government has successfully implemented its agenda across the country and corrupt people are scared of his party's plan to provide relief to the masses

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :President, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), northern Sindh, Mubeen Khan Jatoi has said the PTI Government has successfully implemented its agenda across the country and corrupt people are scared of his party's plan to provide relief to the masses.

Talking to a delegation at his residence here on Tuesday, he said that the government is working to alleviate poverty and focusing on education, healthcare and housing facilities, adding that work on bringing Pakistan at par with developed countries has begun.

He appealed to the workers to come forward and resolve the common people's problems through proper channel.