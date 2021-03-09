UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Corrupt People Fear Of PTI's Plan: Mubeen Jatoi

Faizan Hashmi 35 seconds ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 08:10 PM

Corrupt people fear of PTI's plan: Mubeen Jatoi

President, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), northern Sindh, Mubeen Khan Jatoi has said the PTI Government has successfully implemented its agenda across the country and corrupt people are scared of his party's plan to provide relief to the masses

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :President, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), northern Sindh, Mubeen Khan Jatoi has said the PTI Government has successfully implemented its agenda across the country and corrupt people are scared of his party's plan to provide relief to the masses.

Talking to a delegation at his residence here on Tuesday, he said that the government is working to alleviate poverty and focusing on education, healthcare and housing facilities, adding that work on bringing Pakistan at par with developed countries has begun.

He appealed to the workers to come forward and resolve the common people's problems through proper channel.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Education Jatoi Government Housing

Recent Stories

Five Migrants Die in Failed Sea Crossing to Canary ..

34 seconds ago

PPP worked for women uplift: Dr Mahreen

37 seconds ago

Government College University celebrates Sahir Lud ..

38 seconds ago

Napoli's Osimhen named in Nigeria's Africa Cup of ..

10 minutes ago

EU Parliament strips Catalan separatists of immuni ..

10 minutes ago

Hope Probe ready for science data gathering: Emira ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.