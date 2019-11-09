UrduPoint.com
Corrupt People Gathered To Halt Accountability Process: Fayyaz

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 12:28 PM

Corrupt people gathered to halt accountability process: Fayyaz

Provincial Minister for Colonies Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan on Saturday while criticizing the Azadi march said all the corrupt opposition leaders were gathered just to halt accountability process and to get their personal benefits.

Talking to a private news channel he said opposition leaders of PPP, PML-N including Maulana would face failure as leadership of the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) is committed to bring the looted national economy back.

He said the accountability process being carried out by National Accountability Bureau (NAB), for money trial or other corruption cases, would continue without discrimination.

While responding to a query regarding relief to Nawaz Sharif on medical grounds, he said due to his deteriorating health the court had granted him temporary leave from prison.

"Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has been failed to deliver in Sindh, its support to so called Azadi March launched by Maulana Fazal ur Rehman shows its attention as PPP also wants to halt accountability process like PML-N while Maulana wants to grab power", he remarked.

He further said the political leaders must remember that they were public representative first, adding, they should give priority to national issues rather thenfocusing on their own goals as without the support of masses, politicians could not come to power.

