Corrupt, plunderers being held accountable for their wrongdoings: Zartaj

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir Saturday said the corrupt and plunderers were being held accountable for their corruption, money laundering and other wrongdoings.

Talking to a private news channel, she said accountability would be carried out across the board against corrupt elements and without any discrimination.

The minister said those confining in jail in corruption charges were making hue and cry of their health issues and claiming that their treatment was only possible in abroad.

Zartaj Gul Wazir said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government believed in rule of law and supremacy of constitution, adding it would treat a criminal as a criminal.

Replying to a question, she said Maryam Nawaz was a liar, who had always lied to the nation regarding her assets and properties. The PTI government was not worried about Maryam Nawaz's nefarious politics for personal gains, she added.