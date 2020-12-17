UrduPoint.com
Corrupt Police Officers To Be Terminated From Service, Warns Addl IG

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 06:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab Catp (retd) Zaffar Iqbal Thursday said that the corrupt officers of the department would be terminated from the service if they found involved in creating hurdle in the mission of restoring public trust on police department.

Holding a police orderly room proceeding here, Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab said that South Punjab police office has been given complete authorities and strict monitoring of police officials was being ensured. He said that welfare of police force was top priority in order to improve performance of the department against criminal activities.

He warned officers for strict accountability if found involved in misuse of power and negligence in investigations. He said that police orderly room proceedings were being organized not only to punish officials but also to resolve their issues on priority basis.

On this occasion, he provided relief to various officials and officers in allegations against them. He urged officers to give their best in controlling crime and perform their duties with honesty.

