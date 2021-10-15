UrduPoint.com

Corrupt Political Families Were Striving For NRO: Haleem Adil

Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Friday, said that some political families were struggling not for rights of people but for getting NRO

Haleem Adil Sheikh, in a statement issued here, said that politics of PML (N) and Pakistan Peoples' Party hovered around serving of personal interests as they had taken the politics as a profitable business.

He said that it was evident from their properties and businesses abroad as any poor farmer or worker had never set up business or purchased properties in London.

Maryam and his father did not spare even funds for educational reforms and illegally invested the same into Avenfield while expenses of Raiwand mansion were accrued from foreign loans, Haleem alleged and asked PML (N) leader Maryam Nawaz to clear accounts of USD 70 million donated by former US first lady Michelle Obama.

Corrupt PML (N) always came in power with help of foreign powers while his party workers were wrongly perceiving Maryam Nawaz's recent meeting with US charge d' affairs, Haleem asserted noting that PML(N) was again looking towards USA for getting entry into power corridors but time has changed and people of Pakistan has rejected both of the self serving parties.

PML (N) and PPP both always tried to please US and India while compromising national interests and sovereignty of the country, Haleem Adil Sheikh noted saying that US authorities were well aware that their 'why not' saying servants were sitting in Raiwand mansion and Bilawal House.

He further said that PPP has become a regional political party and they should focus on people of Sindh who were deprived of education, health, safe drinking water and other basic facilities.

Pakistan has become center of focus due to policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said adding that entire world was facing rising prices, ballooning inflation and energy crisis whereas Pakistan's economy was strengthening despite of COVID-19. International organizations were indicating positive growth with expansion of GDP and decrease in unemployment, he said.

Haleem Adil Sheikh said that government and armed forces were on the same page and persons spreading disinformation would meet pratfall.

