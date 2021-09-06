UrduPoint.com

Corrupt Politicians Have No Space In Politics Of South Punjab: Fayyaz Chohan

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 10:20 PM

Corrupt politicians have no space in politics of South Punjab: Fayyaz Chohan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister for Prisons and Spokesman of Punjab Government Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan on Monday said that corrupt politicians have no space in the politics of South Punjab.

Responding to the statements of Bilawal Zardari he said that Bilawal's party has looted and plundered the wealth of Sindh including Karachi.

He said, the deeds of Bilawal's corrupt father have been written in the history in black words as everyone knows the stories of destruction and devastation created by Zardari & Company in Sindh including Karachi.

Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan said that the certified dacoits of Sindh would never succeed in their planning to loot and plunder Punjab.

The conscious and zealous people of South Punjab have shown a mirror to Bilawal and his 'Tanga' party. After failing everywhere, the 'Ladla' is returning from South Punjab with a medal of failure.

He said that those who are declared corrupt have no place in the politics of Punjab.

The provincial minister said that Bilawal should remember that his veins contain the blood of Mr ten percent and not of Bhutto, so he should speak according to his height.

Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan also said that the leaders of PPP were making negative propaganda against the politics of nobility, honesty and service of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

He further said that PML-N and PPP had robbed the rights of the people of South Punjab during their tenures as they continued to steal the funds allotted to the people of South Punjab by giving hollow slogans.

Referring further to South Punjab, he said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had restored the legitimate rights of the people of South Punjab.

For the first time in the history, the Buzdar government had the honor of establishing the South Punjab Secretariat, he said adding, following the unanimous approval of the Rules of business of the South Punjab Secretariat by the Cabinet, the Secretaries of the South Punjab Secretariat have been made administratively autonomous.

The people of South Punjab would no longer have to come to Lahore for their work, he added.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Lahore Imran Khan Asif Ali Zardari Prime Minister Chief Minister Business Government Of Punjab Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Company Tanga From Government Cabinet Blood Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

UAE, Indonesia launch talks on Comprehensive Econo ..

UAE, Indonesia launch talks on Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement

42 minutes ago
 First set of UAE’s &quot;Projects of the 50&quot ..

First set of UAE’s &quot;Projects of the 50&quot; attracts media coverage of 4 ..

42 minutes ago
 Wing Commander visits grave of martyred Major

Wing Commander visits grave of martyred Major

60 minutes ago
 US announces first American departures since Afgha ..

US announces first American departures since Afghan pullout

60 minutes ago
 US condemns 'shameful' sentencing of Belarus oppos ..

US condemns 'shameful' sentencing of Belarus opposition figures

60 minutes ago
 DC holds Khuli Kutchery for redressal of public is ..

DC holds Khuli Kutchery for redressal of public issues

60 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.