Corrupt Politicians Posing Threat To Democracy: Sh Rashid

Faizan Hashmi 18 seconds ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 06:03 PM

Corrupt politicians posing threat to democracy: Sh Rashid

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Saturday said corrupt politicians could pose serious threat to democracy in the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Saturday said corrupt politicians could pose serious threat to democracy in the country.

Addressing a press conference at Pakistan Railways (PR) Headquarters, he said next 90 days including the current month were very significant for politics in the country as the corrupt elements would be taken to task.

The minister said Shehbaz Sharif was made opposition leader in National Assembly through a conspiracy to get escape from jail, adding, production orders of those facing any accusations should not be issued.

To a question about opposition's motion against Senate chairman, Sheikh Rashid said opposition wanted to change Senate chairman but it could not do so.

To another query, he said no one issued his production orders when he was in jail, while no facility including television or air-conditioner was provided to him.

All facilities were being provided to Nawaz Sharif in Jail, he added.

The minister said that about 37 Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) from Punjab were ready to form a forward bloc.

He said it was a success of the PR to win Royal Palm Club case.

Sheikh Rashid said Prime Minister Imran Khan would visit the United States (US), and then Russia, which was a success of the Foreign Office.

To a question, he said it was a perception that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar would not deliver, but his performance had been outstanding and he was working day and night for welfare and uplift of people.

The minister said PR's property worth billions of rupees had been occupied and he would take up the matter in the cabinet meeting.

To another question, he said sons of Nawaz Sharif, Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz, would not return to the country, adding that former finance minister Ishaq Dar would be brought back soon.

Regarding the Railways performance, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said by adopting a comprehensive policy, 24 new passenger trains had been launched during one year, and an addition of six million passengers was made so far.

About 3.5-million-litre oil has also been saved during a year, he added.

He further said PR had taken over the charge of Royal Palm Club, adding that PR would also forward the cases against Shalimar Hospital and business Express.

The minister said PR expenditures have been cut down by Rs 2 billion, adding that railway track from Lahore to Mianwali would be rehabilitated while the PC-1 of ML-1 has already been submitted, he asserted.

He said Mianwali Express would be started from Lahore on July 19 at 9pm.

