Corrupt Politicians To Be Held Accountable At All Cost: Farrukh Habib

Sumaira FH Published March 09, 2022 | 04:55 PM

Corrupt politicians to be held accountable at all cost: Farrukh Habib

ISLAMABAD, Mar 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday asked the trio of opposition parties' leaders including Shehbaz Sharif and others to get ready for facing consequences of their corruption.

"Three political orphans should not dream about their return to the power, rather make preparations for going to Central Jail Adiala which is their final abode," the minister tweeted entailing a video which recapped differences among the leaders of Pakistan People's Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz in past.

Farrukh said those who had committed corruption and then laundered the ill-gotten money through fake accounts would have to give answer of every single penny of the national wealth.

Ruling out any NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) like concession for the corrupt politicians, he remarked figuratively and added, "There is no such word in the dictionary of Prime Minister Imran Khan".

