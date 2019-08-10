Corrupt thieves would be sent behind bars at any cost: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader (PTI) Sadaqat Ali Abbasi

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader (PTI) Sadaqat Ali Abbasi Saturday said PTI-government would not make any compromise over corruption whether it was done by PML-N' vice president Maryam Nawaz or PPP's Faryal Talpur or anyone else would be sent behind bars at any cost

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader (PTI) Sadaqat Ali Abbasi Saturday said PTI-government would not make any compromise over corruption whether it was done by PML-N' vice president Maryam Nawaz or PPP's Faryal Talpur or anyone else would be sent behind bars at any cost.

Talking to a private news channel, he reiterated PM Imran Khan 's resolve for not sparing any national thieves, and, therefore, across the board accountability would continue against them and all corrupts would be jailed.

He said the government had made institutions independent, and they could hold anyone accountable for corruption.

He said recovery of national wealth plundered by the corrupt elements, including the Sharif brothers and Asif Zardari, was imperative to improve the country's economy.

"The Sharif and Zardari families wanted that the law should follow their whims and they should not be held accountable," he said.

He stressed that the govt had nothing to do with NAB activities it is an Independent national institute.

PTI government is correcting the mistakes of the past corrupt governments and Pakistan is moving ahead towards achieving the set goals under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran , he added.

He said the coalition of opposition parties was only meant to safeguard their personal interests even these NAB cases were registered in PML-N and PPP governments.

The opposition parties instead of point fingering and criticizing the PTI led government must come forward for national cause and they should raised voice for the rights of Kashmir people.

He further criticized that when PTI government was raising Kashmiri cause , opposition was worried about their Production orders its really shameful act that corrupt past rulers always preferred personal interests over national interests.

Replying a question, he said the entire Pakistani nation stood by the Kashmiri brethren and would continue to support them till realization of their goal of freedom, adding but PTI government will never compromise on thieves.