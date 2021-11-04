UrduPoint.com

Corrupt To Be Netted, Impartial Accountability Process In AJK Soon: AJK PM

Sumaira FH 58 seconds ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 08:04 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Thursday reiterated his popularly-elected government's resolve to turn the State into true developed and prosperous region in line with the vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan

He was talking to Speaker of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq and Senior Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas who called on him in the State metropolis.

The AJK leaders reviewed and discussed various political and governmental affairs prevailing in the State.

Niazi continued that mega development package for Azad Jammu and Kashmir will usher in new era of progress and bring prosperity in the region through creating employment opportunities for the people including the jobless educated youth in the state.

The prime minister revealed that impartial but naked accountability process would soon be launched in Azad Jammu Kashmir in the light of the recommendations of the Committee set up for launching due amendment in the Accountability Act of the State in order to net and bring to the justice those involved in corruption, malpractices and irregularities.

The prime minister added that the Accountability Bureau will be strengthened and made functional.

Niazi said that Tourism will be given status as an industry to bring the state on the path of development and prosperity.

He said the potential of Tourism and Hydro will be utilized to enhance the state revenue and will create jobs for the people at local level.

Speaking on this occasion, Senior Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi, a new era of development and prosperity was being launched in Azad Jammu Kashmir in line with the vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan.

Kashmir development will also revolutionize progress and prosperity in Azad Jammu Kashmir besides bringing about socio economic changes in the lives of the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the senior minister added.

