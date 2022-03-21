'Corrupt trio' meet a day of failures: Farrukh Habib

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday said the "corrupt trio" of Shehbaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari and Fazlur Rehman had experienced a day of failures

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday said the "corrupt trio" of Shehbaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari and Fazlur Rehman had experienced a day of failures.

The minister, in a series of tweets, said the trio met the first defeat after the matter of convening the National Assembly session within 14 days of the submission of the no-trust motion was referred to the Parliament for discussion by the court.

Likewise, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) could not also be stopped from holding a public gathering in Islamabad ahead of the no-trust motion as the Constitution allowed everybody to hold public meetings in a peaceful manner, he added.

Farrukh said the opposition's attempt to stop the PTI from holding the public gathering was out of its fear of one million people who would be arriving at the Islamabad Parade Ground on March 27.

On the other hand, he added, the opposition was failing to gather the people for its upcoming long march towards Islamabad. Those who were bent upon doing the politics of 'now or never' would face humiliation, he added.