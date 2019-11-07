Corruption a big cause behind unemployment, price-hike: Minister

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Special education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq has said that unemployment, lawlessness, price-hike and hunger were the issues because of the corrupt politicians and corruption in the country.

However, he added: "We should not be disappointed and priorities should be set right to secure the future of the country." While addressing a declamation contest, held among different educational institutions here on Thursday, he said that there was need correct ourselves and play a positive role in national development to make the country great and strong.

"We should rise above petty issues to introduce real change at the grassroots level," he added.

Society will be positively transformed when voters will elect their representatives on the basis of honesty and trust, he added.

It is true that the nation's journey becomes easy when priorities are correctly identified. Now, we should decide whether we will continue to beg or would be strong enough to help others, he added.

He said: "We have to wage a war against corruption and a joint struggle will have to be made for achieving the goal of a corruption-free Pakistan," added the minister.

The contest was arranged by NAB Lahore in which Director NAB Lahore Niaz Hussain, DPI Secondary Education Rana Zulfiqar, students and citizens were also present.