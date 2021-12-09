UrduPoint.com

Corruption A Biggest Obstacle In Procedure Of Development: CM Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Thursday said corruption was the biggest obstacle in the way of development.

In a message on the occasion of World Anti-Corruption Day, he said they were facing scourge of corruption as funds allocated for the betterment of society were embezzled.

Corruption is a scourge that is the biggest obstacle to achieving sustainable development, welfare state, prosperous society and economic development, he noted.

He said the success of any government depended on its transparent institutions.

He said it is imperative to creating awareness among the people against corruption as well as ensuring merit saying, "We have to ensure impartial justice".

The CM said the young generation could play an important role to eradicate corruption through hard work.

It is also our national and objective responsibility to ensure the protection of public capital and its proper use, he said adding that establishing good governance and eradicating corruption were the important goals of the government because without it development was not possible.

He said departments and institutions would be strengthened by taking action against corrupt elements under established institutions.

He added that in this regard, the Anti-Corruption Department and the Chief Minister's Inspection Team (CMT) were being given maximum attention to eliminate corruption.

The Balochistan government had always been supportive of the National Accountability Bureau, he said adding, a Memorandum of Understanding was also signed between National Accountability Bureau and CMT with the aim to eliminate corruption from sectors and other areas of the province.

He said institutions would be strengthened and the path to development and prosperity would be paved by preventing corruption cause saying, it was encouraging that the National Accountability Bureau was endeavoring hard to create awareness against corrupt practices.

He said they wanted to make it clear that the recovered money from corrupt elements would be spent on public welfare projects, adding, "We believe that this money was the trust of the people and to be spent on their development and prosperity".

The CM said today they must pledge they would all work together to bring hatred against corrupt elements and isolate them in society, adding they could utilize collective power to prevent corruption.

