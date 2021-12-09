UrduPoint.com

Corruption- A Main Hurdle To Development: Governor KP

Corruption- a main hurdle to development: Governor KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman on Thursday said corruption in all its forms and manifestations is harmful and destructive for our society and remained one of the biggest obstacle in the development of country.

In a message on the eve of International Anti-Corruption Day being observed today, he said corruption was a social menace that caused poverty and injustice in society.

The Governor said that keeping in view the concept of Riasat-e-Madina, the incumbent government was committed from day one to purge the society from corruption and put the country on the path of progress and prosperity.

For the purpose, he said, it had left no stone unturned to reach out to individuals and the society at large, especially, the energetic youth, exposing corrupt people and eradicating corrupt practises at all levels in the society.

Viewed in Islamic perspective, corruption in all kinds was strictly prohibited to ensure that human rights were enjoyed by all, the Governor added.

He said our commitment was transparency, accountability and supremacy of law to fight against corruption more effectively and to ensure good governance in the country.

To build a corruption-free society, it was imperative to ensure the rule of law in letter and spirit in every sphere of life, he added.

