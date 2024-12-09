Corruption – A menace destroying our noble norms

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Unchecked permeation of corruption in almost all walks of life since decades had severe effects on our economy, policing, justice system, businesses, social fabric and morality, distracting the nation from revered philosophy of our religion and creation of Pakistan.

Despite tall claims of rooting out this menace by different regimes and rulers, this curse continued travelling deeper into our society with any organization rarely claiming to be corruption free. Since, corruption does not simply mean to take bribes and misuse of authority, even dealings in daily routine matters and businesses where innocent people are deceived, is also an offshoot of corruption.

Similarly, willful negligence in performing official, religious and social duties, adulteration, short measuring, selling substandard commodities, power pilferage, smuggling, property grabbing, usurping others rights and much more; are also different genres of corruption.

As corruption and transparency often provide basis for a good or bad governance, economic growth and overall well-being of its citizens, then if corruption dominates transparency, it lays foundation for annihilation of any society or nation.

"Consequences of corruption are lethal and far-reaching,” remarked Professor Dr. A.H. Hilali, former Chairman, Political Science Department University of Peshawar. “It promotes inefficiency in public and private sectors and diverts resources from critical development sectors to pockets of influential.”

“Corruption hampers economic growth, fosters a culture of nepotism, deprives people of their rights, keeps nations poor, illiterate and backward where merit is often disregarded for personal gains,” he explained.

Contrarily, he said, transparency in government and institutional operations is vital for successful implementation of policies and accountability. “Failing to address corruption and ensuring transparency leads to widespread dissatisfaction and hinder country’s progress.”

Effective decision making is guaranteed in systems; transparent and free of any corruption. Sharing policies with public, inviting their suggestions and provide them digital platforms can lead to good governance.

“People in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are equally a victim to this menace. Even the recent governments could not ensure transparency and good governance,” said Ikhtair Wali Khan, PMLN KP Information Secretary. “Masses often speak of alleged corruption of rulers in public sector development projects. But, their voices go unheard.”

He also mentioned to reported financial irregularities in much propagated BRT and Billion Tree Tsunami projects in the province and informed, “BRT is facing about Rs3.2 billion annual losses and delay in construction of its commercial plazas at Dabgari Gardens and Hayatabad had reflected poor planning and maladministration of the rulers."

He said NAB and Peshawar High Court have taken over Billion Trees Project that exposed the tall claims of good governance by the PTI government. “PTI has closed down its own created Ehtessb Commission within few months after it started exposing alleged corrupt practices of rulers.

”

Even in an era of rampant corruption, experts and common people still have hopes for eradicating this curse and improving governance by manifesting commitment, strengthening institutions, promoting transparency and fostering public participation.

“Good governance is essential for sustainable development, economic growth and societal well-being of people as weak institutional structures and poor accountability hamper progress and damage public trust,” said human rights activist, Amjad Ali Mughal Advocate.

“We would have to be callous and straight forward to ensure good governance,” he said. “We need to strengthen our institutions, ensure their independence and free them from any kind of political and administrative influence.”

He suggested to facilitating public servants in honestly performing their duties and having a mechanism to effectively monitoring their performance to reduce corruption and promote transparency in the society.

Role of elected representatives and media, in this scenario, bears pivotal importance. If they collectively monitor corruption in government project, the situation can improve within months. Therefore, they both must join hands to rescue nation from the clutches of corruption.

“Good governance and corruption are interrelated and inversely proportional. If corruption erodes public trust, honesty and good governance show them a ray of hope,” remarked Hameed Gul, a local elected representative. “Developing mechanism to control corruption and establishing independent bodies to prosecute corruption cases can help control this problem.”

He argued to ensure political stability, educating citizens about their rights and engaging them in the decision-making and above all supremacy of law to ensure good governance, accountability and transparency for controlling corruption.

“These factors would strengthen public trust in institutions, reduce occurrence of corruption in the society and positively affect growth and development in the society,” he said.

As corruption usually emanates from the top, the responsibility of the elected governments is manifold to root out this menace weakening our governance system and essences of a good society like nobility, honesty, efficiency and dutifulness

Commenting on this issue, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Anti-Corruption, Mossadiq Abbasi said the government is focusing this issue and has taken robust initiatives to eradicate corruption from the province.

“We have decided to hold regular Khuli Kacheris on first Tuesday of every month besides an inclusive governance strategy to unearth corruption and citizens are encouraged to submit their complaints at the regional offices of Anti-Corruption Department,” he said.

“This initiative underscores the government’s commitment to transparency, accountability and fostering a corruption free society,”he added.

