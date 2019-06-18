UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Corruption: A Significant Majority Of Pakistanis (75%) Think Corruption Is Somewhat Or Extremely Problematic For Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 11:32 AM

Corruption: A significant majority of Pakistanis (75%) think corruption is somewhat or extremely problematic for Pakistan

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, a significant majority of Pakistanis (75%) think corruption is somewhat or extremely problematic for Pakistan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, a significant majority of Pakistanis (75%) think corruption is somewhat or extremely problematic for Pakistan.

A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Using a scale of 1-5, 1 meaning not problematic at all and 5 meaning extremely problematic, please tell us how much of a problem you think corruption is for Pakistan?” In response, 1% said it is not problematic at all, 5% said it is somewhat unproblematic, 18% said it is neither problematic nor unproblematic, 18% said it is somewhat problematic, and 57% said it is extremely problematic.

Only 1% said they did not know or wish to respond.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Gallup Women All From

Recent Stories

PTCL and LMKT-Operated NIC Peshawar Makes Its Mark ..

9 minutes ago

Egypt's former president Morsi buried in Cairo

15 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks close lower amid lingering concern ov ..

15 minutes ago

Trump Vows to Begin Mass Deportation of Undocument ..

15 minutes ago

China Remains Firmly Committed to Protect Iran Nuc ..

15 minutes ago

Indian troops martyr two more Kashmiri youth in IO ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.