Corruption: A significant majority of Pakistanis (75%) think corruption is somewhat or extremely problematic for Pakistan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, a significant majority of Pakistanis (75%) think corruption is somewhat or extremely problematic for Pakistan.

A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Using a scale of 1-5, 1 meaning not problematic at all and 5 meaning extremely problematic, please tell us how much of a problem you think corruption is for Pakistan?” In response, 1% said it is not problematic at all, 5% said it is somewhat unproblematic, 18% said it is neither problematic nor unproblematic, 18% said it is somewhat problematic, and 57% said it is extremely problematic.

Only 1% said they did not know or wish to respond.