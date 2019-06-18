- Home
Corruption: A Significant Majority Of Pakistanis (75%) Think Corruption Is Somewhat Or Extremely Problematic For Pakistan
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 11:32 AM
According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, a significant majority of Pakistanis (75%) think corruption is somewhat or extremely problematic for Pakistan
A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Using a scale of 1-5, 1 meaning not problematic at all and 5 meaning extremely problematic, please tell us how much of a problem you think corruption is for Pakistan?” In response, 1% said it is not problematic at all, 5% said it is somewhat unproblematic, 18% said it is neither problematic nor unproblematic, 18% said it is somewhat problematic, and 57% said it is extremely problematic.
Only 1% said they did not know or wish to respond.