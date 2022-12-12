UrduPoint.com

Corruption Big Obstacle In Development, Prosperity Of Country: Ibrahimullah

Umer Jamshaid Published December 12, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Corruption big obstacle in development, prosperity of country: Ibrahimullah

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :Assistant Director of Anti-Corruption Kohat Ibrahimullah Khan has said corruption was the biggest obstacle in the development and prosperity of any country and it was imperative to eliminate it at all levels to get a dignified position among comity of nations.

He expressed these views in a programme of Pakhtunkhwa Radio especially organized in connection with Anti-Corruption Week.

He said that eradicating corruption was the need of the hour, but it was difficult to get rid of this scourge without full cooperation of each and every individual of the society, adding that people should play their imperative role in that regard.

He urged people to register their complaints against any government official or provincial department if they observe corruption or misuse of authority at any level and assured that name of the complainant would be kept secret.

He further said that after a complete investigation and inquiry, action would be taken with the culprits, adding that in case of false allegations the complaint could also be taken to task.

Ibrahimullah said that five districts of Kohat Division including Kohat, Karak, Hangu, Orakzai and Kurram were under his jurisdiction and people of these districts could register their complaints at any time.

Assuring an immediate action on the complaint, he said that during the last 5 months, his department had recovered 20 million rupees from corrupt elements while many cases were under consideration and action would be taken after completion of the inquiry.

He also said that corruption was not only a problem of Pakistan rather it was an international issue due to which the anti-corruption week was celebrated every year across the globe.

