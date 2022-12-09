UrduPoint.com

Corruption Breeds Inefficiency, Slows Down Economic Development: DG NAB

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 09, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Corruption breeds inefficiency, slows down economic development: DG NAB

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Director General NAB Balochistan Zafar Iqbal Khan said that corruption bred inefficiency, "a disease that slows down economic development and creates a situation of uncertainty depriving societies of sustainable development".

He was addressing a ceremony held on Friday here at Balochistan University of Information Technology Engineering and Management Sciences to mark the International Anti-Corruption Day.

Former governor of Balochistan and former chief justice of Balochistan Amanullah Yasinzai, DIG Police Balochistan Jawad Ahmad Dogar, Vice Chancellor of BUITEMS Farooq Bazai and Director NAB Mohammad Rafique Memon were also present on this occasion.

Addressing the participants, the NAB DG said corruption was a scourge which was damaging the very fabric of the society. "If this social evil is not stopped, it will cause a huge damage to our society," he said and suggested that in order to curb the menace of corruption, a whistle-blowing system must be developed.

Zafar further noted that for the stability of the country's economy and the strengthening of social values, eradication of corruption was a must.

He said that the students were the real assets of the country and said that with the interest and full cooperation of the educational institutions, the various evils in the society could be eradicated.

While referring to Article 33C of the National Accountability Bureau Law, NAB has formed several committees to reform the laws that cause corruption in government departments.

Director General NAB Balochistan showing annoyance over the decline of golden values said that in the past there was strong hatred prevailing against corruption, which has been forgotten with the passage of time and "it is regrettable to say that now society has accepted it".

"Steps on war footing are required to change this acceptance to abhorrence, '' he maintained.

Earlier, Director General NAB Balochistan handed over a symbolic cheque of about Rs 40 million received from corrupt elements of various provincial departments to Chairman CMIT Abdul Rehman Buzdar.

Earlier, on this occasion, the participants also participated in a symbolic walk against corruption.

