Corruption Can Be Eliminated Through Coordinated Effort: Director NAB

Faizan Hashmi Published October 13, 2022 | 08:08 PM

Director, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mian Waqar said on Thursday corruption was a plight of the society that should be eradicated through a coordinated effort

Addressing a one-day anti-corruption awareness seminar organized by the District Administration he said at present three national institutions including FIA, Anti Corruption and NAB were working and there were 62 anti-corruption laws through which corrupt elements could be taken to task.

Mian Waqar was of the view that people get involved in corruption due to greed or need and said there was a dire need of self-accountability despite many laws against corruption in the country.

The speakers while addressing the seminar said that instead of establishing more and more departments, institutional reforms were need of the time to eliminate corruption, an individual's education had a great influence in which the role of parents could not be denied.

They said corruption was a form of dishonesty or a criminal offense that was undertaken by a person or an organization that was entrusted in a position of authority, in order to acquire illicit benefits or abuse power for one's personal gain.

The speakers said when the laws and regulations were followed in any society, then the question of corruption did not arise. If justice and laws were followed in a society, corruption could be eliminated, they said.

Director NAB also answered various questions in the seminar.

