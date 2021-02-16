Corruption can be minimized through education: DC Khairpur

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Ahmed Ali Qureshi said that by educating and character building of the people, corruption could be minimized in the country. He said this while speaking in a meeting at his office on Tuesday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Ahmed Ali Qureshi said that by educating and character building of the people, corruption could be minimized in the country. He said this while speaking in a meeting at his office on Tuesday.

He said huge per cent income of the people and resources of the country could be increased by eliminating the corruption from the society.

DC said with this increased income, people would be able to meet their household needs in a better way and ultimately their standard of living will improve.