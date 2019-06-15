Corruption can not be covered up by raising hue and cry in budget session: Sumsam Bukhari

LAHLAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) :Provincial Information Minister Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari on Friday while commenting on budget 2019-20 said the Punjab government had presented budget of par excellence.

He said it was a welcome step to increase 35 percent budget of South Punjab, adding that setting up hospitals and new universities would add to the facilities of general public.

According to press release, he said that Opposition should explain that on whose behest they caused rumpus in the assembly and such hue and cry could not cover up their corruption. He added it was a great surprise that those attending the session on production order also became part of the protest.

He said that opposition parties were in deep grief that why had the time of pomp and show ended? Sumsam Bukhari further said that the slogans of "Go Nawaz Go" had not been erased from the memories of general public, adding that Opposition was working on its nefarious agenda instead of doing politics on real issues.

He said that opposition could not digest Punjab budget based on progress and prosperity.

Information Minister Punjab Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari while attending a ceremony said that Mian Nawaz Sharif was counting the days of government instead of his own.

"Frustration is clearly visible from the statements of Mian Nawaz Sharif," he said and added that Nawaz Sharif and his comrades had ended culture of decency and courtesy in national politics.

He said that ominous increase in debts during last ten years was a big question mark, adding that heavy debts took away the flesh from the bones of national economy.

The Information Minister said the PML-N made paper projects during its last year amounting to rupees four trillion. They were resorting to indecent practices in order to hide their corruption, adding that during first year Rs. 55 billion had been released for these fake projects.

He said that the press conference of PML-N leaders was tantamount to self-praise and living in fool's paradise.

Sumsam Bukhari said that Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted strict accountability to steer this country out of deep economic crisis and government reserved the right of indiscriminate action against any misconduct or unlawful action.

The Information Minister Punjab said that statements of PML-N and PPP depicted their inner frustration and distress.