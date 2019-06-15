UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Corruption Can Not Be Covered Up By Raising Hue And Cry In Budget Session: Sumsam Bukhari

Faizan Hashmi 9 hours ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 01:51 AM

Corruption can not be covered up by raising hue and cry in budget session: Sumsam Bukhari

LAHLAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) :Provincial Information Minister Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari on Friday while commenting on budget 2019-20 said the Punjab government had presented budget of par excellence.

He said it was a welcome step to increase 35 percent budget of South Punjab, adding that setting up hospitals and new universities would add to the facilities of general public.

According to press release, he said that Opposition should explain that on whose behest they caused rumpus in the assembly and such hue and cry could not cover up their corruption. He added it was a great surprise that those attending the session on production order also became part of the protest.

He said that opposition parties were in deep grief that why had the time of pomp and show ended? Sumsam Bukhari further said that the slogans of "Go Nawaz Go" had not been erased from the memories of general public, adding that Opposition was working on its nefarious agenda instead of doing politics on real issues.

He said that opposition could not digest Punjab budget based on progress and prosperity.

Information Minister Punjab Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari while attending a ceremony said that Mian Nawaz Sharif was counting the days of government instead of his own.

"Frustration is clearly visible from the statements of Mian Nawaz Sharif," he said and added that Nawaz Sharif and his comrades had ended culture of decency and courtesy in national politics.

He said that ominous increase in debts during last ten years was a big question mark, adding that heavy debts took away the flesh from the bones of national economy.

The Information Minister said the PML-N made paper projects during its last year amounting to rupees four trillion. They were resorting to indecent practices in order to hide their corruption, adding that during first year Rs. 55 billion had been released for these fake projects.

He said that the press conference of PML-N leaders was tantamount to self-praise and living in fool's paradise.

Sumsam Bukhari said that Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted strict accountability to steer this country out of deep economic crisis and government reserved the right of indiscriminate action against any misconduct or unlawful action.

The Information Minister Punjab said that statements of PML-N and PPP depicted their inner frustration and distress.

Related Topics

Assembly Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Corruption Prime Minister Protest Information Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Budget Go Nawaz Go Progress Hue From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

7 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 15 June 2019

17 minutes ago

Poor visibility warning

10 hours ago

Rehman Malik urges NA Speaker to issue Zardari's p ..

10 hours ago

WB to assist KP government in reviving health, edu ..

10 hours ago

Fawad Chaudhry slapped Senior anchor Sami Ibrahim ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.