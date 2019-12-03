UrduPoint.com
Corruption Case: Asif Zardari, Faryal Talpur File Bail Petitions In IHC

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 01:22 PM

Former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur have filed bail petition in Islamabad High Court (IHC)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd December, 2019) Former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur have filed bail petition in Islamabad High Court (IHC).Asif Ali Zardari filed bail petition through his lawyer Farooq H Naik on medical grounds in mega laundering and park lane cases.NAB and Accountability Court No 2 have been made respondents in the bail plea.

Asif Ali Zardari has taken plea he is heart patient and three stents have been placed in his heart.

He is sugar patient and treatment on permanent basis is needed to control sugar level.Asif Zardari while attaching medical reports with the bail plea has prayed the court he is suffering from multiple diseases therefore, his bail plea be accepted in connection with his treatment.Faryal Talpur has said in her bail plea she is mother of special child , therefore, her bail plea be accepted till completion of her trial enabling her to take care of her special child.

