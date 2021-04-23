UrduPoint.com
Corruption Case Being Sent To NAB Against Kashmir Housing Society: NA Told

Sumaira FH 8 seconds ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 04:20 PM

Corruption case being sent to NAB against Kashmir Housing Society: NA told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Interior Shaukat Ali Friday informed the National Assembly that billions of rupees corruption case was being sent to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for further action against the Jammu and Kashmir Housing Society.

To a query during the Question Hour, he said Deputy Commissioner Islamabad who is also the registrar of the housing society had directed to look into the matter.

In a written reply to a question raised by MNA Zille Huma, Ministry of Defence informed the house that the Defence Division and its attached departments had appointed total 2,335 employees in different grades since 2018.

According to details, 41 employees were appointed in the ministry, 62 in Military Lands and Cantonment, 167 in Survey of Pakistan, 200 in Pakistan Armed Services board, 955 in Pakistan Military Accounts Department, 13 employees in Pakistan Maritime Security Agency and 897 employees were appointed in Federal government and Educational Institutions.

