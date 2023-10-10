Open Menu

Corruption Case: Court Extends Interim Bail Of Accused Till Oct 18

Umer Jamshaid Published October 10, 2023 | 07:09 PM

Corruption case: Court extends interim bail of accused till Oct 18

An accountability court on Tuesday extended the interim bail of co-accused Sohail Akram till October 18 in a case against former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi over allegations of receiving kickbacks in development projects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) An accountability court on Tuesday extended the interim bail of co-accused Sohail Akram till October 18 in a case against former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi over allegations of receiving kickbacks in development projects.

The court also sought an investigation report from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) by the next date of hearing.

Accountability Court Judge Zubair Shahzad Kiyani conducted the proceedings on the bail application of the accused.

Sohail Akram, a chief engineer in Punjab Highway Department, also appeared during the proceedings and marked his attendance.

The NAB had accused Parvez Elahi and Moonis Elahi of receiving over Rs 1 billion as kickbacks through intermediaries, including Muhammad Khan Bhatti, in more than 200 development projects of Gujrat district, during his second term as chief minister Punjab.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Minister National Accountability Bureau Punjab Moonis Elahi Gujrat October From Billion Court

Recent Stories

HDA Labour Union warns of blocking city's drainage ..

HDA Labour Union warns of blocking city's drainage in protest for non-payment of ..

2 minutes ago
 Four Palestinian journalists killed in Israel Gaza ..

Four Palestinian journalists killed in Israel Gaza strikes: media unions

2 minutes ago
 PTA hosts meeting with religious scholars to promo ..

PTA hosts meeting with religious scholars to promote safe, responsible use of so ..

2 minutes ago
 Workers' remittances record $2.2 bn inflow in Sept ..

Workers' remittances record $2.2 bn inflow in September

1 minute ago
 KP offers vast investment opportunities for econom ..

KP offers vast investment opportunities for economic growth:Dr. Amir Abdullah

2 minutes ago
 WIF highlights role of Abu Dhabi&#039;s ‘Falcon ..

WIF highlights role of Abu Dhabi&#039;s ‘Falcon Economy’ in reshaping busine ..

11 minutes ago
Eating of paan, gutka, chalia within limits of KMC ..

Eating of paan, gutka, chalia within limits of KMC building banned

2 minutes ago
 Forest fire extinguished in Duki’s Marjanzai Tam ..

Forest fire extinguished in Duki’s Marjanzai Tambil Mountain

2 minutes ago
 Saleh Al Sharqi attends preparatory event for 11t ..

Saleh Al Sharqi attends preparatory event for 11th Energy Markets Forum

11 minutes ago
 Rupee gains Rs1.15 against Dollar

Rupee gains Rs1.15 against Dollar

18 minutes ago
 SAPM stresses human right protection

SAPM stresses human right protection

6 minutes ago
 3 killed in road accidents in Faisalabad

3 killed in road accidents in Faisalabad

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan