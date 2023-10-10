Corruption case: Court extends interim bail of accused till Oct 18

An accountability court on Tuesday extended the interim bail of co-accused Sohail Akram till October 18 in a case against former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi over allegations of receiving kickbacks in development projects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) An accountability court on Tuesday extended the interim bail of co-accused Sohail Akram till October 18 in a case against former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi over allegations of receiving kickbacks in development projects.

The court also sought an investigation report from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) by the next date of hearing.

Accountability Court Judge Zubair Shahzad Kiyani conducted the proceedings on the bail application of the accused.

Sohail Akram, a chief engineer in Punjab Highway Department, also appeared during the proceedings and marked his attendance.

The NAB had accused Parvez Elahi and Moonis Elahi of receiving over Rs 1 billion as kickbacks through intermediaries, including Muhammad Khan Bhatti, in more than 200 development projects of Gujrat district, during his second term as chief minister Punjab.