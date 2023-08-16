Open Menu

Corruption Case: Court Extends Physical Remand Of Moonis' Secretary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 16, 2023 | 09:06 PM

An accountability court on Wednesday extended physical remand of Sohail Asghar Awan, the secretary of former federal minister Moonis Elahi, and another accused for seven days in a corruption case

Earlier, the NAB officials produced Sohail Asghar Awan and Khalid Mehmood Chatta before Accountability Court Judge Zubair Shahzad Kiyani on expiry of their physical remand term.

The NAB prosecutor argued that investigations were ongoing from the accused and their further physical remand was required for retrieving crucial documents and other material.

He requested the court to extend physical remand of the accused for the purpose.

The defence counsel opposed the remand plea and requested to turn down it.

However, the court extended the physical remand of the accused for another seven days and directed for producing them on expiry of the remand term.

The bureau had accused former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi, his son Moonis Elahi, Sohail Asghar Awan and others of receiving kickbacks in development projects of Gujrat division.

