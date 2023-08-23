Open Menu

Corruption Case: Court Extends Physical Remand Of Moonis' Secretary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 23, 2023 | 09:58 PM

Corruption case: Court extends physical remand of Moonis' secretary

An accountability court on Wednesday extended physical remand of Sohail Asghar Awan, the secretary of former federal minister Moonis Elahi, till August 29 in a case of receiving kickbacks in development projects of Gujrat division against former chief minister Punjab Parvez Elahi and his son, Moonis Elahi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :An accountability court on Wednesday extended physical remand of Sohail Asghar Awan, the secretary of former Federal minister Moonis Elahi, till August 29 in a case of receiving kickbacks in development projects of Gujrat division against former chief minister Punjab Parvez Elahi and his son, Moonis Elahi.

However, the court sent co-accused Khalid Mehmood Chatta to jail on 14-day judicial remand.

Earlier, the NAB officials produced Sohail Asghar Awan and Khalid Mehmood Chatta before Accountability Court Judge Zubair Shahzad Kiyani on expiry of their physical remand term.

The NAB prosecutor argued that investigations were ongoing from the accused and their further physical remand was required for retrieving crucial documents and other material.

He requested the court to extend physical remand of the accused for the purpose.

However, the defence counsel opposed the remand plea and requested to turn down it.

The court, after hearing arguments of the parties, extended the physical remand of Sohail Asghar Awan till August 29. However, the court turned down the plea for physical remand of co-accused Khalid Mehmood Chatta and sent him to jail on 14-day judicial remand.

The bureau had accused former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi, his son, Moonis of receiving kickbacks in development projects of Gujrat division. It was alleged that Sohail Asghar Awan used to receive kickbacks in development projects and sent the amount of kickbacks to Parvez Elahi and Moonis Elahi.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Minister National Accountability Bureau Punjab Moonis Elahi Jail Gujrat August From Court

Recent Stories

Police to establish Meesaq Centres for protection ..

Police to establish Meesaq Centres for protection of minorities

1 minute ago
 ACS for adoption of bio-floc fish culture technolo ..

ACS for adoption of bio-floc fish culture technology

1 minute ago
 Man dies, one injured in Mastung clash

Man dies, one injured in Mastung clash

1 minute ago
 India becomes first nation to land spacecraft near ..

India becomes first nation to land spacecraft near Moon's south pole

1 minute ago
 Dubai Marathon returns to its traditional home in ..

Dubai Marathon returns to its traditional home in the heart of the city

30 minutes ago
 Commissioner, DC visits SZABIST run People's Schoo ..

Commissioner, DC visits SZABIST run People's School Programme

1 hour ago
LESCO officers warned of over-billing; CEO orders ..

LESCO officers warned of over-billing; CEO orders to disconnect WASA connections ..

1 hour ago
 CS for expediting anti-dengue activities in high-r ..

CS for expediting anti-dengue activities in high-risk districts

1 hour ago
 Senator Samina calls on American Political & Econo ..

Senator Samina calls on American Political & Economic Chief Shelly Saxon

1 hour ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar launc ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar launches monsoon tree plantation ca ..

1 hour ago
 Infrastructure projects vital in improving connect ..

Infrastructure projects vital in improving connectivity, tackling climate-change ..

1 hour ago
 Bishop of Lahore calls on Governor Punjab

Bishop of Lahore calls on Governor Punjab

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan