Corruption case: Court extends physical remand of Moonis' secretary

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :An accountability court on Wednesday extended physical remand of Sohail Asghar Awan, the secretary of former Federal minister Moonis Elahi, till August 29 in a case of receiving kickbacks in development projects of Gujrat division against former chief minister Punjab Parvez Elahi and his son, Moonis Elahi.

However, the court sent co-accused Khalid Mehmood Chatta to jail on 14-day judicial remand.

Earlier, the NAB officials produced Sohail Asghar Awan and Khalid Mehmood Chatta before Accountability Court Judge Zubair Shahzad Kiyani on expiry of their physical remand term.

The NAB prosecutor argued that investigations were ongoing from the accused and their further physical remand was required for retrieving crucial documents and other material.

He requested the court to extend physical remand of the accused for the purpose.

However, the defence counsel opposed the remand plea and requested to turn down it.

The court, after hearing arguments of the parties, extended the physical remand of Sohail Asghar Awan till August 29. However, the court turned down the plea for physical remand of co-accused Khalid Mehmood Chatta and sent him to jail on 14-day judicial remand.

The bureau had accused former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi, his son, Moonis of receiving kickbacks in development projects of Gujrat division. It was alleged that Sohail Asghar Awan used to receive kickbacks in development projects and sent the amount of kickbacks to Parvez Elahi and Moonis Elahi.