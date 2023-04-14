UrduPoint.com

Corruption Case: Court Grants Interim Bail To Parvez Elahi Till Apr 27

Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Corruption case: Court grants interim bail to Parvez Elahi till Apr 27

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :An anti-corruption court on Friday granted interim bail to former chief minister Punjab and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi till April 27 in a Rs 125 million corruption case.

The court ordered the PTI leader to furnish surety bonds of Rs 100,000 for availing the relief of interim bail.

Anti-Corruption Court Judge Ali Raza heard the bail petition of the PTI leader. Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, along with his counsel, appeared before the court during the proceedings.

Elahi's counsel argued that the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab had registered a corruption case against his client and others.

He contended that all allegations, levelled against his client, were baseless and pleaded with the court to grant the benefit of bail.

The court, after hearing arguments of the counsel, granted bail to Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and directed him to join the investigations.

The ACE Punjab had registered a case against the PTI leader and others on the charges of receiving Rs 125 million as kickback from a foreign company, working with the Lahore Waste Management Company, against a payable amount.

