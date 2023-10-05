Corruption case: Court initiates proceedings to declare Moonis Elahi as PO

An accountability court on Thursday initiated the process of declaring Moonis Elahi, the son of former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi, as proclaimed offender (PO) in a case of receiving kickbacks in development projects

The court directed for publishing a proclamation in the newspapers for the appearance of Moonis Elahi.

Accountability Court Judge Naseem Ahmad Virk passed the orders on an application filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Earlier, during the proceedings, the bureau presented a report about the arrest warrants of Moonis Elahi.

The bureau stated that the court had issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Moonis Elahi on September 26 but it failed to arrest him despite efforts. The bureau submitted that Moonis Elahi had hidden himself to avoid the arrest and requested to initiate proceedings to declare him proclaimed offender.

The NAB had launched a probe in the case of receiving kickbacks in development projects. It had accused Parvez Elahi and Moonis Elahi of receiving over Rs 1 billion as kickbacks through intermediaries in more than 200 development projects of Gujrat district.