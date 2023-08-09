Open Menu

Corruption Case: Court Remands Moonis' Secretary In NAB Custody

Faizan Hashmi Published August 09, 2023 | 08:30 PM

Corruption case: Court remands Moonis' secretary in NAB custody

An accountability court on Wednesday handed over Sohail Asghar Awan, the secretary of former federal minister Moonis Elahi, to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on physical remand till August 16 in a corruption case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :An accountability court on Wednesday handed over Sohail Asghar Awan, the secretary of former Federal minister Moonis Elahi, to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on physical remand till August 16 in a corruption case.

Earlier, the NAB officials produced Sohail Asghar Awan before Accountability Court Judge Zubair Shahzad Kiyani.

The officials submitted that the accused was involved in corruption and underlined the need of retrieving crucial documents and other material from his custody. The officials requested the court to grant physical remand of the accused for the purpose.

At this, the court handed over the accused to NAB on physical remand till August 16. The court directed for producing the accused on expiry of his remand term.

The bureau had accused Sohail Asghar Awan of receiving kickbacks for awarding government contracts.

Related Topics

Corruption National Accountability Bureau Moonis Elahi August From Government Court

Recent Stories

Awareness programme held to mark 'World Breastfeed ..

Awareness programme held to mark 'World Breastfeeding Week'

2 minutes ago
 10 gamblers arrested during raid

10 gamblers arrested during raid

2 minutes ago
 Senate passes 8 bills establishing higher educatio ..

Senate passes 8 bills establishing higher education institutions across country

2 minutes ago
 Regional Director Sindh Ombudsman Larkana to hold ..

Regional Director Sindh Ombudsman Larkana to hold open kutchery on 16th August

2 minutes ago
 Farewell meeting: Federal cabinet made 1295 decisi ..

Farewell meeting: Federal cabinet made 1295 decisions in 53 sessions with 99% im ..

13 minutes ago
 UAE Pro League gears for star-studded awards night

UAE Pro League gears for star-studded awards night

54 minutes ago
Etihad Airways ramps up winter schedule with new d ..

Etihad Airways ramps up winter schedule with new destinations, increased frequen ..

54 minutes ago
 Two involved in house robbery arrested

Two involved in house robbery arrested

6 minutes ago
 Kidnapped US nurse and child freed in Haiti: aid g ..

Kidnapped US nurse and child freed in Haiti: aid group

6 minutes ago
 DC Sibi reviews performance of health department

DC Sibi reviews performance of health department

6 minutes ago
 Wolves appoint O'Neil as new head coach

Wolves appoint O'Neil as new head coach

6 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed tours marine research ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed tours marine research vessel Jaywun

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan