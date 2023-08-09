Corruption case: Court remands Moonis' secretary in NAB custody

An accountability court on Wednesday handed over Sohail Asghar Awan, the secretary of former federal minister Moonis Elahi, to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on physical remand till August 16 in a corruption case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :An accountability court on Wednesday handed over Sohail Asghar Awan, the secretary of former Federal minister Moonis Elahi, to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on physical remand till August 16 in a corruption case.

Earlier, the NAB officials produced Sohail Asghar Awan before Accountability Court Judge Zubair Shahzad Kiyani.

The officials submitted that the accused was involved in corruption and underlined the need of retrieving crucial documents and other material from his custody. The officials requested the court to grant physical remand of the accused for the purpose.

At this, the court handed over the accused to NAB on physical remand till August 16. The court directed for producing the accused on expiry of his remand term.

The bureau had accused Sohail Asghar Awan of receiving kickbacks for awarding government contracts.