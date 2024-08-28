Corruption Case Hearing Against Parvez Elahi, Others Adjourned Till Sept 10
Umer Jamshaid Published August 28, 2024 | 07:34 PM
An accountability court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of a corruption reference related to Gujrat development projects against former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and others till September 10
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) An accountability court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of a corruption reference related to Gujrat development projects against former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and others till September 10.
Accountability Court Judge Zubair Shahzad Kiyani conducted the proceedings, during which the former principal secretary to the chief minister, Muhammad Khan Bhatti, was produced. The other co-accused also appeared and marked their attendance.
At the start of the proceedings, Elahi's counsel, Amjad Parvaiz, submitted that his client was ill and had been advised bed rest by doctors. He submitted an application requesting a one-day exemption from personal appearance for his client.
However, the court observed that it wanted Parvez Elahi to appear so that the indictment could take place.
In response, Amjad Parvaiz submitted that his client would appear at the next hearing, but requested that the necessary documents be provided beforehand.
He informed the court that it had previously ordered the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to provide copies of the witnesses' statements, but these had not yet been supplied. He argued that the indictment should not proceed until the copies of the witnesses' statements were provided.
At this, the court addressed the NAB prosecutor and inquired when the copies would be provided.
The prosecutor stated that the bureau would challenge the high court's decision in the Supreme Court and sought a 15-day time.
Subsequently, the court allowed Chaudhry Parvez Elahi's exemption application and adjourned further proceedings till September 10.
NAB had accused Parvez Elahi and Moonis Elahi of receiving over Rs 1 billion as kickbacks through intermediaries in more than 200 development projects in the Gujrat district during his second term as Chief Minister of Punjab. It is worth mentioning that Moonis Elahi has already been declared a proclaimed offender in the case due to his continuous absence.
Recent Stories
SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts
Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts
Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)
Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik
DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Nawabshah due to heavy rain
Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, boost economy: Advisor
CM visits coastal districts to review rain situation
Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29
Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to condole his brother's death
Health secretary orders comprehensive review of teaching hospitals
Power minister forms committee to convert imported coal IPPs on Thar coal
PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup
More Stories From Pakistan
-
MoHR holds panel discussion on 'Fostering tolerance and Inclusivity'3 hours ago
-
Development of mega Gwadar project to end economic stagnation in areas: Governor4 hours ago
-
DC Jhal Magsi visits Govt Boys Higher Secondary School Gandawa4 hours ago
-
Qasim Naveed Qamar appoints as focal person for rain emergency in Tando Muhammad Khan4 hours ago
-
Pre-arrest bail application of CM KP accepted4 hours ago
-
KPK governor advocates use of local resources for energy generation4 hours ago
-
2 criminals arrested in injured condition4 hours ago
-
Govt to begin privatization of DISCOs by April 2025: Minister4 hours ago
-
SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts4 hours ago
-
Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts4 hours ago
-
Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)4 hours ago
-
Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik5 hours ago