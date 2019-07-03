Corruption case in respect of Ahsan Iqbal forwarded to inquiry commission

Federal minister Murad Saeed has forwarded corruption case in respect of PML-N central leader Ahsan Iqbal to the commission constituted by Prime Minister (PM)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd July, 2019) Federal minister Murad Saeed has forwarded corruption case in respect of PML-N central leader Ahsan Iqbal to the commission constituted by Prime Minister (PM).The inquiry commission will summon Ahsan Iqbal if need be.

The corruption case has been sent to inquiry commission under the directives of PM. Important evidence and documentary proof have been sent to inquiry commission.Inquiry commission has started reviewing the documents.

The commission will summon Ahsan Iqbal when need arises.According to documents referred to commission Ahsan Iqbal caused loss to the tune of Rs ranging between 50 to 70 billion to national kitty.