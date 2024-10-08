Open Menu

Corruption Case Registered Against Former KP CM Mehmood Khan

Muhammad Irfan Published October 08, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Corruption case registered against former KP CM Mehmood Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) The Anti-Corruption has registered a case against former chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan over embezzlement of funds as a provincial sports minister.

It was said that PTI parliamentarian chief Mehmood Khan was accused of transferring money from a government account to his account in 2015 as a sports minister.

The anti-corruption has registered a case and started further legal action. It should be remembered that Mehmood Khan was the provincial minister of PTI at that time.

