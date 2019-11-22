UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Corruption Cases Against Nawaz Sharif To Remain Intact: Senator

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 10:33 PM

Corruption cases against Nawaz Sharif to remain intact: Senator

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Senator Faisal Javid Friday said that Nawaz Sharif would face the corruption and money laundering cases after returning from abroad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Senator Faisal Javid Friday said that Nawaz Sharif would face the corruption and money laundering cases after returning from abroad.

The former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif would pay back the looted money on arrival to Pakistan, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was determined to eliminate corruption from the society, he said adding that the prime minister would not compromise or make deal with any corrupt element.

In reply to a question, he said there was no deal or NRO in Nawaz Sharif case as courts had granted bail to get medical treatment abroad.

About the cases of Nawaz sharif, he said that the corruption and money laundering cases registered against the former prime minister would not be closed.

To another question, the Senator said that the government had imposed the restriction of surety bonds because the Sharif family and Ishaq Dar had a history to flee the country.

The government had asked the indemnity bonds as a guarantee of Nawaz Sharif, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Ishaq Dar Money Family From Government

Recent Stories

Brexit Party Leader Says EU's Refugee Policy Led t ..

3 minutes ago

Minister directs agriculture department to cope lo ..

3 minutes ago

Seven Sailors of ExxonMobil Ship Kidnapped by Pira ..

3 minutes ago

Int'l Migration Agency Voices Concern Over Safety ..

3 minutes ago

Lahore Development Authority demolishes illegal st ..

21 minutes ago

Healthy nation must for better, healthier Pakistan ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.