Corruption cases against Nawaz Sharif to remain intact: Senator

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ( PTI ), Senator Faisal Javid Friday said that Nawaz Sharif would face the corruption and money laundering cases after returning from abroad.

The former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif would pay back the looted money on arrival to Pakistan, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was determined to eliminate corruption from the society, he said adding that the prime minister would not compromise or make deal with any corrupt element.

In reply to a question, he said there was no deal or NRO in Nawaz Sharif case as courts had granted bail to get medical treatment abroad.

About the cases of Nawaz sharif, he said that the corruption and money laundering cases registered against the former prime minister would not be closed.

To another question, the Senator said that the government had imposed the restriction of surety bonds because the Sharif family and Ishaq Dar had a history to flee the country.

The government had asked the indemnity bonds as a guarantee of Nawaz Sharif, he added.