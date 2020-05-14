UrduPoint.com
Corruption Cases Against Sharif Family Based On Reality: Fawad

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 12:00 AM

Corruption cases against Sharif family based on reality: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said the corruption and money laundering cases against Sharif family were based on hundred percent reality.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the bigwigs of Pakistan Peoples'Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz were involved in massive corruption and looted the national excheaquer ruthlessly during their regimes.

The minister said the government was determined to wipe out the menace of corruption from the country. No corruption case was reported against the incumbent government during ongoing tenure, he added.

He said National Accountability Bureau (NAB) being an independent institution, was carrying out investigation against corrupts and plunderers.

