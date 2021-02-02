Corruption cases inquiry against 4,270 Sindh govt officers underway: Bilal Ghaffar

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentary Leader in Sindh Assembly Bilal Ghaffar Tuesday claimed that an inquiry was underway into corruption cases against 4,270 Sindh government officers.

He stated this while addressing to a press conference at Sindh Assembly Building. PTI MPAs- Sindh Jamal Siddiqui, Arsalan Taj, Adeel Ahmed and Dr .Sanjay Gangwani were also present on the occasion.

Ghaffar claimed that corruption in Pension Funds in the province was on the rise these days. He alleged that Rs140 million were transferred to fake accounts from 2012 to 2017.

He alleged that the same amount was transferred to an account of Naveed Bajari.

Ghaffar said Naveed Bajari was an employee of Sindh Forest Department and relative of prime suspect in the pension corruption case Salim Bajari.

He claimed that the massive corruption worth over Rs 2.031 trillion was done in terms of pensions of government employees.

He alleged that most of the Sindh government officers entered into a plea bargain with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) were front-men of the Pakistan People's Party leaders.

He asked the provincial government to explain why such corrupt officer had still occupied key posts in the province.