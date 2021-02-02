UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Corruption Cases Inquiry Against 4,270 Sindh Govt Officers Underway: Bilal Ghaffar

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 07:30 PM

Corruption cases inquiry against 4,270 Sindh govt officers underway: Bilal Ghaffar

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentary Leader in Sindh Assembly Bilal Ghaffar Tuesday claimed that an inquiry was underway into corruption cases against 4,270 Sindh government officers.

He stated this while addressing to a press conference at Sindh Assembly Building. PTI MPAs- Sindh Jamal Siddiqui, Arsalan Taj, Adeel Ahmed and Dr .Sanjay Gangwani were also present on the occasion.

Ghaffar claimed that corruption in Pension Funds in the province was on the rise these days. He alleged that Rs140 million were transferred to fake accounts from 2012 to 2017.

He alleged that the same amount was transferred to an account of Naveed Bajari.

Ghaffar said Naveed Bajari was an employee of Sindh Forest Department and relative of prime suspect in the pension corruption case Salim Bajari.

He claimed that the massive corruption worth over Rs 2.031 trillion was done in terms of pensions of government employees.

He alleged that most of the Sindh government officers entered into a plea bargain with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) were front-men of the Pakistan People's Party leaders.

He asked the provincial government to explain why such corrupt officer had still occupied key posts in the province.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Pakistan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf National Accountability Bureau Same 2017 From Government Million Employment

Recent Stories

UAE, Belgium discuss boosting cultural cooperation

20 minutes ago

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment launche ..

50 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

1 hour ago

Dubai forms Vaccine Logistics Alliance to expedite ..

1 hour ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Kh ..

1 hour ago

Nine innovative tech startups graduate from NSTP-N ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.