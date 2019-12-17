Corruption complaints to be received through Mobile App

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has introduced a Mobile phone App to receive online complaints regarding corruption

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has introduced a mobile phone App to receive online complaints regarding corruption.

A spokesman for the ACE said on Tuesday that the App would facilitate citizens to get their complaints registered from their homes while Assistant Director Information Technology was monitoring the App and providing necessary guidance to complainants.

He said that 13 complaints had been received after introduction of Mobile App. Citizens can also upload applications, pictures and videos relating to corruption through the App and the department would take prompt action against the corrupt elements, he added.