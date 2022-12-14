Corruption could be eliminated by promoting merit, self-accountability: Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan

Corruption is root cause for all societal evils and it could be eliminated by promoting merit and self-accountability.

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Corruption is root cause for all societal evils and it could be eliminated by promoting merit and self-accountability.

This was stated by Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) while addressing the anti-corruption seminar arranged in collaboration with National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Senior Tutor Office Character Building Society UAF here on Wednesday.

He said that the corruption was creating severe hindrance in socioeconomic development of the country in addition to destroying the societies like cancer. "Therefore, we will have to raise strong voice against corruption in addition to creating awareness at public level", he added.

Additional Director NAB Attiya Azmat said that they were arranging seminars in various educational institutions, colleges and universities to create awareness against corruption so that the youth could be made the vanguard of establishing a corruption-free society.

Principal Officer Public Relations and Publications UAF Prof. Dr. Muhammad Jalal Arif, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Dr. Sarfraz Hassan, Senior Tutor Dr. Shaukat Ali, Dr. Tahir Siddiqui and Dr Anwar-ul-Haq also spoke on the occasion.

Earlier, a walk was also arranged in which university teachers and students participated in a large number.

The participants holding banners and placards marched on various roads and chanted slogans against corruption.