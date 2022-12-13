UrduPoint.com

Corruption Couldn't Be Eradicated Due To Weaknesses In System: CJP

Faizan Hashmi Published December 13, 2022 | 08:00 PM

Corruption couldn't be eradicated due to weaknesses in system: CJP

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial on Tuesday remarked that the corruption in the country couldn't be eradicated, despite the court decisions, due to the weaknesses in the system.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial on Tuesday remarked that the corruption in the country couldn't be eradicated, despite the court decisions, due to the weaknesses in the system.

The CJP gave these remarks during the hearing of a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan challenging amendments in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Ordinance.

The CJP remarked that no efforts had been ever made to remove the weaknesses in the system.

It was the responsibility of the Parliament to introduce legislation for bringing betterment in the system and ensure implementation of it, he said.

The top court CJ remarked that IGs in provinces used to be changed after every five months while SHOs of police stations used to be replaced within three months.

The CJP remarked that the apex court had decided the Pakistan Steel Mills and Reko Diq cases in the past with good intentions. The government couldn't fix corruption in the projects due to weaknesses in the system, he said.

The chief justice remarked that the businesses of many people had been destroyed due to the misuse of NAB law in the country. However, no one should be forgiven for committing corruption.

The CJP further said that the court couldn't find the relevant law which clarifies the point that whether an incomplete assembly could introduce legislation or not. More than a half assembly had boycotted the house as a political strategy, he observed.

He said that it was a good omen that there was free media in the country which was highlighting the truth.

Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan remarked that the NAB amendments had benefited only a few people.

Whether the judiciary should just see this situation as a spectator, he asked, and observed that the NAB law was approved in haste without any debate.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah remarked that there shouldn't be corruption in the system but who would take steps to curb it.

The judiciary had to interfere when the system was being destroyed, he said, adding that country's ranking in corruption would have gone down internationally after amendments in NAB law.

The bench questioned under what law it could terminate the NAB amendments on conflicts of interest.

Petitioner's lawyer Khawaja Haris contended that it was the responsibility of the executive to take measures for eradicating corruption.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case till December 14.

Related Topics

Assembly Hearing Pakistan Imran Khan Chief Justice Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police National Accountability Bureau Parliament December Media Government Top Court

Recent Stories

Switzerland Says Electricity Shortage Risks Real, ..

Switzerland Says Electricity Shortage Risks Real, Require Transformation of Syst ..

6 minutes ago
 1 bn euros pledged for Ukraine at Paris aid confer ..

1 bn euros pledged for Ukraine at Paris aid conference

6 minutes ago
 KP cabinet extends services of CEO KP-EZDMC for se ..

KP cabinet extends services of CEO KP-EZDMC for second term

6 minutes ago
 French rugby supremo Laporte convicted less than a ..

French rugby supremo Laporte convicted less than a year before World Cup

6 minutes ago
 EU agrees to give Bosnia candidate status

EU agrees to give Bosnia candidate status

20 minutes ago
 Japan Positively Considering African Union's G20 M ..

Japan Positively Considering African Union's G20 Membership - Foreign Minister Y ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.