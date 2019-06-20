UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Corruption, Democracy Can't Go Side By Side: Omar Sarfaraz

Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 08:18 PM

Corruption, democracy can't go side by side: Omar Sarfaraz

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Central Information Secretary Omar Sarfaraz Cheema has said that corruption and democracy cannot go side by side and emphasized time has come to make people understand that democracy does not mean corruption

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Central Information Secretary Omar Sarfaraz Cheema has said that corruption and democracy cannot go side by side and emphasized time has come to make people understand that democracy does not mean corruption.

According to the details issued by party's Central Media Department on Thursday, he said by erecting meaningful posters on the roads of Sindh, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was trying to paint Zardari as the "Nelson Mandela" of the country and consuming energies on presenting a purely criminal case as a political one.

Responding to PPP co-chairman Asif Zardari's address, he said there was a visible change in his tone while talking about the ongoing accountability process. "From blatant threats, Asif Zardari is now eager about the prospects of the accountability process", he said.

The PTI leader said there seem serious differences between the father and son over political matters. However, he added both were on the same page on the issue of safeguarding looted wealth.

Addressing PPP chairman and co-chairman he said the only way to get rid of the guilt was to return the looted wealth of this poor nation.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Poor Nelson Mandela Democracy Same Pakistan Peoples Party Criminals Media From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Want to further improve coordination with China as ..

36 seconds ago

Mayor Karachi urges motorbike riders to wear safet ..

38 seconds ago

UN Security Council Condemns Latest Deadly Terror ..

41 seconds ago

NHA offers Internship to 83 national & foreign uni ..

4 minutes ago

Tribal people hails KP Govt for allocationg huge f ..

4 minutes ago

Putin promises brighter future as marathon phone-i ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.