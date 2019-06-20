Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Central Information Secretary Omar Sarfaraz Cheema has said that corruption and democracy cannot go side by side and emphasized time has come to make people understand that democracy does not mean corruption

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) : Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf ( PTI ) Central Information Secretary Omar Sarfaraz Cheema has said that corruption and democracy cannot go side by side and emphasized time has come to make people understand that democracy does not mean corruption

According to the details issued by party's Central Media Department on Thursday, he said by erecting meaningful posters on the roads of Sindh, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was trying to paint Zardari as the "Nelson Mandela" of the country and consuming energies on presenting a purely criminal case as a political one.

Responding to PPP co-chairman Asif Zardari's address, he said there was a visible change in his tone while talking about the ongoing accountability process. "From blatant threats, Asif Zardari is now eager about the prospects of the accountability process", he said.

The PTI leader said there seem serious differences between the father and son over political matters. However, he added both were on the same page on the issue of safeguarding looted wealth.

Addressing PPP chairman and co-chairman he said the only way to get rid of the guilt was to return the looted wealth of this poor nation.