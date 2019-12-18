Corruption during former regimes deprived nation from basic needs :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed on Wednesday said corruption and money laundering could not be tolerated, the former regimes had deteriorated the national economy and deprived the nation from their basic right

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed on Wednesday said corruption and money laundering could not be tolerated, the former regimes had deteriorated the national economy and deprived the nation from their basic rights.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the opposition must have to prove its patriotism and should not be hesitant to answer their wrong deeds before the nation and would face the alleged cases instead of getting into the politics of blame game.

Responding to a question regarding the Special Court's verdict for giving former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf a capital punishment in the high treason case said the case was in the court and till the detailed final verdict over the case government could not give its stance.

He further said the false criticism had become a tool of opposition to highlight the flaws of government and to hide their own blunders, the opposition was still busy in putting the allegations on government just to avail N.R.O and this dream of opposition would never come true, he added.