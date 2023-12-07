Open Menu

Corruption Eats Away Society Like Termite: KP CM

Muhammad Irfan Published December 07, 2023 | 11:49 PM

Corruption eats away society like termite: KP CM

Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah Thursday said that "corruption is a social evil that eats away any nation or society like a termite

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah Thursday said that "corruption is a social evil that eats away any nation or society like a termite."

A society which became a victim of corrupt practices, did not need any external enemy for its destruction as its corrupt system was enough for the purpose, he said addressing a seminar jointly organized under the auspices of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Provincial Anti-corruption Establishment here in Nishtar Hall on Thursday.

Provincial cabinet members, higher government officials, students and representatives from civil society attended the seminar.

The chief minister said that corruption had always been considered as a roadblock to national progress and development, and as a result, "people lose their trust in the system".

He made it clear that incumbent caretaker provincial government was not only committed to promote transparency and to eradicate the scourge of corruption but also taking curative measures to this effect.

The government, he added, had introduced “Prosperous Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Vision” and the most important component of that vision was "Zero Tolerance Policy" against corruption.

"We will strictly monitor the public service delivery centers and eradicate the root causes of corruption and malpractices.

"

The chief minister said that it was a brutal and painful fact that corruption had become a major obstacle in the way of socio-economic development. "Corruption stifles economic growth, paves the way of black money and perpetuates a cycle of inequality that compromises the potential of our nation," he added.

It was "our collective responsibility to combat corruption. We may not be able to make any other major achievement during this limited caretaker tenure and mandate. However, we will go all out to develop an effective mechanism against corruption, which hopefully, will be a good start up and a role model for the successive governments," he stated.

The chief minister on this occasion, appreciated the efforts of NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Provincial Anti-corruption Establishment against corruption and assured that his government would stand by NAB for the purpose.

He also stressed the need to create awareness among the masses against corruption and change their thinking adding that each and every segment of the society would have to play its role in eradicating the corruption from the society.

Arshad Shah said that equality, transparency, justice and supremacy of merit were the real spirit of a good governance. “Today, we all are here to reiterate our commitment to continue the fight against corruption, " he concluded.

Related Topics

Corruption Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa National Accountability Bureau Civil Society Progress Money May All From Government Cabinet Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

PML-N always worked for country’s development, p ..

PML-N always worked for country’s development, public welfare: Ranjha

12 minutes ago
 Venezuela-Guyana tensions soar, US mounts military ..

Venezuela-Guyana tensions soar, US mounts military exercises

15 minutes ago
 Islamabad Conclave concludes with key takeaways fo ..

Islamabad Conclave concludes with key takeaways for Pakistan amid changing globa ..

15 minutes ago
 Heavier rains in East Africa due to human activity ..

Heavier rains in East Africa due to human activity: study

11 minutes ago
 Under-pressure UK PM insists Rwanda migrant plan ' ..

Under-pressure UK PM insists Rwanda migrant plan 'will work'

11 minutes ago
 Water level in Mangla dam at continual decline as ..

Water level in Mangla dam at continual decline as seasonal discharge of water un ..

11 minutes ago
UN aid chief sees 'promising signs' of Gaza access ..

UN aid chief sees 'promising signs' of Gaza access via Israel crossing

20 minutes ago
 AJK PM expresses concern over increased HR abuses ..

AJK PM expresses concern over increased HR abuses in IIOJK

11 minutes ago
 How climate change threatens global agriculture

How climate change threatens global agriculture

11 minutes ago
 SLA to host two day 'Children's Shah Latif Fair'

SLA to host two day 'Children's Shah Latif Fair'

4 minutes ago
 Chancellor/ Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehm ..

Chancellor/ Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman chairs 115th Senate of KEMU

20 minutes ago
 Legal fraternity play pivotal role for sustainable ..

Legal fraternity play pivotal role for sustainable democracy, national developme ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan