Corruption eradication imperative for country development: Defense Analyst

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :International defense analyst, Dr. Sir Shamsul Hassan said that the dream of development, prosperity and the nation could not be materialized without eradicating corruption from the country.

Talking to APP on the occasion of the historic day of March 23, Dr. Sir Shams said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to eradicate corruption to make Pakistan a developed country.

Dr. Shamsul Hassan said that nations that forget their past and their history, they are forgotten by history and the history of Muslim Rulers is a testimony to the fact that they upheld the highest standards of justice, ended oppressions and established peace in the predominantly Muslim as well as non-Muslim societies.

Dr. Sir Shamsul Hassan said that the Pakistan Resolution was presented in the historic meeting of March 23, 1940. After this Resolution, the struggle of the Muslims for an independent country got a clear direction and the struggle of the Muslims for independence was gained momentum, as a result of which our great homeland "Pakistan" came into being.

This great country is our identity, our pride and love, thus, we should always think only for the development of Pakistan and dedicate ourselves to it.

Meanwhile, Consul General of Pakistan in Barcelona Spain, Chaudhary Imran Ali congratulating the people of Pakistan on the occasion of Pakistan Day "March 23", said that the Pakistan's Consulate in Barcelona is the only foreign mission which extends services even on Sunday being the weekly-off day, to serve the countrymen.

In a video message received to APP here, Imran Ali along with other staffers of Pakistani Mission in Spain on the occasion of Pakistan Day, also raised slogans of "Pakistan Zindabad - Pakistan Paidabad".

It is pertinent to mention here that Chaudhry Ali Imran who risking his life twice faced the COVID-19, has kept the Pakistani Consulate in Barcelona open during the difficult time of the epidemic to facilitate the Pakistani community abroad.