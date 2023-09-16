Corruption exposed in Kohat TMA

The Anti-Corruption Department on Saturday revealed irregularities in petrol, diesel, and vehicle records by Kohat TMA.

According to details, the Anti-Corruption Department of Kohat has been mobilized to expose corruption in TMA and has started a formal investigation by obtaining records of diesel, petrol, and vehicles in Kohat TMA.

Under the supervision of Assistant Director Anti-Corruption Kohat Ibrahim Ullah, Circle Officer Hafeez Yousafzai of Kohat and Anti-Corruption Department has initially seized the entire record of diesel petrol of TMA, and the entire case will be examined.

App/Arq