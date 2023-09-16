Open Menu

Corruption Exposed In Kohat TMA

Muhammad Irfan Published September 16, 2023 | 10:03 PM

Corruption exposed in Kohat TMA

The Anti-Corruption Department on Saturday revealed irregularities in petrol, diesel, and vehicle records by Kohat TMA.

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2023 ) :The Anti-Corruption Department on Saturday revealed irregularities in petrol, diesel, and vehicle records by Kohat TMA.

According to details, the Anti-Corruption Department of Kohat has been mobilized to expose corruption in TMA and has started a formal investigation by obtaining records of diesel, petrol, and vehicles in Kohat TMA.

Under the supervision of Assistant Director Anti-Corruption Kohat Ibrahim Ullah, Circle Officer Hafeez Yousafzai of Kohat and Anti-Corruption Department has initially seized the entire record of diesel petrol of TMA, and the entire case will be examined.

App/Arq

Related Topics

Corruption Petrol Vehicles Vehicle Kohat Circle

Recent Stories

Manchester City fight back to beat West Ham 3-1

Manchester City fight back to beat West Ham 3-1

8 minutes ago
 Marking Int'l Day of Democracy, UN chief warns of ..

Marking Int'l Day of Democracy, UN chief warns of finishing civic spaces, urges ..

28 minutes ago
 Rabi-ul-Awwal moon not sighted: Azad

Rabi-ul-Awwal moon not sighted: Azad

28 minutes ago
 UAE continues sending aid to Libya for 5th day in ..

UAE continues sending aid to Libya for 5th day in row

53 minutes ago
 AC Latifabad seals lentil mill and Rice god own fo ..

AC Latifabad seals lentil mill and Rice god own for hoarding

28 minutes ago
 EPD taking measures ahead of smog season

EPD taking measures ahead of smog season

28 minutes ago
Mayor inaugurates monuments rehabilitated, modifie ..

Mayor inaugurates monuments rehabilitated, modified by private company

28 minutes ago
 Rain, Wind with thundershower expected in various ..

Rain, Wind with thundershower expected in various parts of the country

23 minutes ago
 Renowned actor Izhar Qazi remembered

Renowned actor Izhar Qazi remembered

23 minutes ago
 Asian Games Hangzhou to deepen Pak-China cultural, ..

Asian Games Hangzhou to deepen Pak-China cultural, sports exchanges

23 minutes ago
 Pakistan embassy in Brussels observes annual herit ..

Pakistan embassy in Brussels observes annual heritage day

23 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif faced political victimization with br ..

Nawaz Sharif faced political victimization with bravery, steadfastness: Maryam N ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan