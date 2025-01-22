Corruption-free Departments First Priority: Commissioner
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2025 | 07:27 PM
Divisional Commissioner Maryam Khan has said that ensuring transparency and complete eradication of corruption in departments and institutions across the division is the first priority for which a zero tolerance policy is being followed
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Divisional Commissioner Maryam Khan has said that ensuring transparency and complete eradication of corruption in departments and institutions across the division is the first priority for which a zero tolerance policy is being followed.
She said that a clear message had been given to all divisional and district heads that corruption is unacceptable.
Listening to public issues in her office under the open door policy of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, she said that the departments have to be made public service offices in the true sense. She sought a report from the officers of the concerned departments on the requests of the complainants and said that all outstanding issues of the citizens would be resolved.
Recent Stories
Corruption-free departments first priority: commissioner
Hut School: DPO recruits MPhil teacher to teach poor children
Ajman Bank reports record annual profits of AED440 million, marking 213% growth
Awareness session on productivity programs at SCCI
EasyJet boss backs reported plan to expand Heathrow
IGP Islamabad stresses right-sizing, performance reviews in commanders’ confer ..
Germany's Bertelsmann strikes deal with OpenAI
School uniforms distribution among students in Layyah district
Chairman CDA inaugurates state-of-the-Art Day Care Centre
IGP issues SOPs for assisting disabled persons, transgenders
Campaign for distribution of joint land holdings from Feb 1
Tanveer Machi gang busted
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Corruption-free departments first priority: commissioner4 minutes ago
-
IGP Islamabad stresses right-sizing, performance reviews in commanders’ conference16 minutes ago
-
Chairman CDA inaugurates state-of-the-Art Day Care Centre16 minutes ago
-
IGP issues SOPs for assisting disabled persons, transgenders16 minutes ago
-
Campaign for distribution of joint land holdings from Feb 120 minutes ago
-
Tanveer Machi gang busted20 minutes ago
-
Lahore police arrests 102 fugitives, 20 court absconders20 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police held 8 drug peddlers, 7 illegal arms owners20 minutes ago
-
Punjab, Argentina join hands to promote cultural exchanges: Azma20 minutes ago
-
10 Sukkur IBA Students Selected as Sindh Ombudsman Ambassadors20 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Kalat reviews test interviews of teachers held in SBK20 minutes ago
-
BUJ’s Journalist Panel leaders visits APP regarding election campaign19 minutes ago