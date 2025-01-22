Open Menu

Corruption-free Departments First Priority: Commissioner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2025 | 07:27 PM

Divisional Commissioner Maryam Khan has said that ensuring transparency and complete eradication of corruption in departments and institutions across the division is the first priority for which a zero tolerance policy is being followed

She said that a clear message had been given to all divisional and district heads that corruption is unacceptable.

She said that a clear message had been given to all divisional and district heads that corruption is unacceptable.

Listening to public issues in her office under the open door policy of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, she said that the departments have to be made public service offices in the true sense. She sought a report from the officers of the concerned departments on the requests of the complainants and said that all outstanding issues of the citizens would be resolved.

