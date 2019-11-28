UrduPoint.com
Corruption Free Society, Vision Of NAB: DG

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 04:46 PM

The Director General (DG) National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Fayyaz Ahmad Qureshi has said that their vision was giving practical shape to the achievement of the goal of the establishment of corruption free society, adding no stone would be left unturned in this regard

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :The Director General (DG) National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Fayyaz Ahmad Qureshi has said that their vision was giving practical shape to the achievement of the goal of the establishment of corruption free society, adding no stone would be left unturned in this regard.

He expressed these views while addressing participating students, teachers and other participants of declamation contest organized in connections with Anti-Corruption Week under the auspices of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Students from various educational institutions participated in the contest.

Those present on the occasion were also included Director (Awareness & Prevention), Dr. Nawaz Qaiser, Director, Khitab Gul, Director Mohammad Daud and Director Ghulam Rasool.

Salman Khattak of the Al-Huda school and College obtained first position in the English language declamation contest while Hafza Qamar of the Government Girls High School Wari June, Chitral and Ayshal Afta of Abbottabad got second and third position respectively.

Similarly, in urdu language declamation contest, Sadaf Anwar of the Government Girls High School, Mardan stood first,Bakhtawar Noor Ali Khan of the Governor Girls High School, Abbottabad No.2 and Mohammad Azharuddin of the Government Higher Secondary School Drosh, Chitral Lower obtained second and third position respectively.

DG NAB said that beside preventive and awareness strategy against corruption, the bureau was also battling against corrupt elements. He said that awareness against the cancer of corruption was being created through students of the educational institutions. He appreciated the efforts of the Awareness and Prevention wing of the National Accountability Bureau for the abolition of corruption.

