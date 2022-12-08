UrduPoint.com

Corruption Hampers Social, Economic Development: Punjab Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 08, 2022 | 08:22 PM

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that corruption is a social evil which impedes development of countries.

In a message issued on the eve of the World Anti-Corruption Day, said on Thursday that it was need of the hour to promote transparency in society, adding corruption adversely affects economic and social development.

The governor said distinguishing between right and wrong was a test of one's character, adding that purpose of observing the day was to raise awareness among people against corruption.

Governor Balighur Rehman said that eradicating corruption was not only a responsibility of the governments but of every member of society. He said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had a great responsibility to ensure that the august institution with a noble cause did not become a tool in anyone's hands. He said that NAB must maintain its dignity and care for the dignity of others.

