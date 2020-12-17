Corruption, highhandedness not to be tolerated: IGP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :The Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi Thursday said that corruption and police highhandedness would not be tolerated and police high-ups should ensure timely provision of justice to people.

Additional IGP HQrs, Investigation, DIG HQrs and Internal Accountability and all Regional Police Officers attended the conference via video link.

Participants of the conference reviewed public complaint redressal system, Police Access Service (PAS), established at CPO and KP police Internal Accountability System. DIG Internal Accountability gave a detailed briefing to the IGP.

The IGP KP was told that any citizen can register his/her complaint in PAS through various modes of commutation including SMS, online portal, email, telephone, fax, by post and in person. Under the system every complaint is entered into a centralized database of PAS and a unique code of complaint is sent to complainant via SMS.

The system informs concerned officials about registered complaint through SMS and they are bound to contact the complainant within 24 hours.

It was told that PAS is computerized time line based monitoring system that ensures resolution of complaint in stipulated time period.

KP Police Chief was also informed that access to the system is easy, quick and direct and due to unique code no complaint can go unattended and the complainant can get information till the redressal of his/her registered complaint.

PAS had been established in all District Police offices in the province for facilitation of general public and has been linked through automatic system with central system at CPO.

IGP was briefed that a total of 31764 complaints were received, 30100 complaints were addressed to the satisfaction of complaints, whereas 1663 complaints are under process.

As many as 12609 complaints were received through SMS, 2522 complaints were received online and the remaining registered through various modes of communication.

Likewise 5903 complaints were received for online registration of FIRs, 12431 complaints were received against police, whereas 11984 complaints were against public.

IGP was informed that so far 3347 police personnel had been awarded punishment on public complaints. It was told that 355 police personnel had been awarded major punishment including removal from service and 2992 police personnel had been awarded minor punishments.

Addressing the conference, IGP said that safeguarding human rights, timely redressal of public complaints and dispensation of justice to people was topmost priorities of police. He directed concerned police officers to make functional public safety commission and regional complaints authority at the earliest.

He directed participants to further strengthen internal accountability system of police and ensure provision of justice to needy people at their door steps.

Later IGP visited PAS established in CPO and acquired briefing about its functioning and performance.