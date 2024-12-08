Corruption Hinders Economic Growth, Weakens Social Structures: Governor Kundi
Umer Jamshaid Published December 08, 2024 | 06:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Sunday emphasized the damaging effects of corruption on both the economy and societal values, urging a unified approach to combat this pervasive issue.
He said that corruption not only hinders economic growth but also weakens social structures, exacerbating the plight of the marginalized and disadvantaged communities.
In his message on the occasion of International Anti-Corruption Day, the Governor highlighted the importance of transparency, integrity and accountability.
He called on governments, institutions and the public to collectively create an environment where corruption has no place.
“This day reminds us that it is essential to embrace principles such as transparency, honesty and responsibility.
Together, we must build a society free from corruption,” Kundi said.
He further stressed the need for education and awareness to foster societal change and bolster resistance against corruption.
The Governor pointed out that strict enforcement of laws, alongside the promotion of ethical values, is crucial to ensure individuals refrain from engaging in corrupt practices.
Governor Kundi appealed to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to make a collective pledge on this day to contribute to the eradication of corruption.
He called for the creation of a clean, transparent and equitable society that offers equal opportunities for progress to all individuals. “This is both our right and our responsibility,” he asserted.
Recent Stories
Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024
Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14
All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film
PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..
JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah
PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc
Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Poetess Kalsoom Zaib lauds paraplegic center’s efforts for suffering humanity1 minute ago
-
Two men stab wives to death in Bahawalpur2 minutes ago
-
Police arrests 3 outlaws in DIKhan2 minutes ago
-
CM KP for timely completion of development projects in DI Khan11 minutes ago
-
62,268 'drug-traffickers' arrested this year11 minutes ago
-
LESCO action against power pilferers in Kot Lakhpat, Bahadurpura11 minutes ago
-
Kohat police crack down on aerial firing11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan women Cricket team celebrates birthday of Haniah Ahmer11 minutes ago
-
Business leaders visit thalassaemia centre11 minutes ago
-
DC urges citizen to support admin for discouraging professional beggars11 minutes ago
-
12 held on violation of tenancy law12 minutes ago
-
President condoles death of Sardar Ayaz Sadiq's sister12 minutes ago