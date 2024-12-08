Open Menu

Corruption Hinders Economic Growth, Weakens Social Structures: Governor Kundi

Umer Jamshaid Published December 08, 2024 | 06:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Sunday emphasized the damaging effects of corruption on both the economy and societal values, urging a unified approach to combat this pervasive issue.

He said that corruption not only hinders economic growth but also weakens social structures, exacerbating the plight of the marginalized and disadvantaged communities.

In his message on the occasion of International Anti-Corruption Day, the Governor highlighted the importance of transparency, integrity and accountability.

He called on governments, institutions and the public to collectively create an environment where corruption has no place.

“This day reminds us that it is essential to embrace principles such as transparency, honesty and responsibility.

Together, we must build a society free from corruption,” Kundi said.

He further stressed the need for education and awareness to foster societal change and bolster resistance against corruption.

The Governor pointed out that strict enforcement of laws, alongside the promotion of ethical values, is crucial to ensure individuals refrain from engaging in corrupt practices.

Governor Kundi appealed to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to make a collective pledge on this day to contribute to the eradication of corruption.

He called for the creation of a clean, transparent and equitable society that offers equal opportunities for progress to all individuals. “This is both our right and our responsibility,” he asserted.

